Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). Bandwidth reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.52.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $70.81. 10,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,917. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $196.70.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Bandwidth by 50.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

