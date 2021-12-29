Bank of America Cuts Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target to $17.00

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WEBR. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Weber alerts:

NYSE WEBR remained flat at $$12.50 on Monday. 274,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,603. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36. Weber has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.