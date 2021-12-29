Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.83

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$80.83 and traded as high as C$89.87. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$89.76, with a volume of 570,445 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNS. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 target price (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

