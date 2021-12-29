Barclays Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €65.00 ($73.86) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNA. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.50 ($72.16).

Vonovia stock traded up €0.68 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €48.67 ($55.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €47.11 ($53.53) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($69.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

