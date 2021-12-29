Barnett & Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1,547.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

