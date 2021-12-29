Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2,132.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 627,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,929,000 after purchasing an additional 599,135 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 123.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $51,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.24. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

