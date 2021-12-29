Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 145,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $102.42 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.73 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

