Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Insteel Industries worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

IIIN stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $775.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $171.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

