Barnett & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $249.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.45. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $250.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

