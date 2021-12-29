Bbva USA Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bbva USA reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 186.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $384.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.25. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $386.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.29 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.40.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

