Bbva USA Has $2.71 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bbva USA decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

