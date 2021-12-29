Bbva USA Has $3.06 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bbva USA decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Yum China by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $58.86. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.