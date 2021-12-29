Bbva USA Has $3.72 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bbva USA trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Illumina by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,215 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,219 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $380.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.14 and a 200-day moving average of $434.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

