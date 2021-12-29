Bbva USA Lowers Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bbva USA lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in AON were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $297.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.04 and a 200-day moving average of $279.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

