Bbva USA Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bbva USA decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 99.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 144,757 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $138.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

