Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 2,010 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $658.39. 1,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $634.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $666.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

