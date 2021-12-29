Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $19.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Beam Global by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

