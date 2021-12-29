Bean Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $70.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 47.7% lower against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $930,346.26 and approximately $70.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,507,508,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

