Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $383.09

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.09 ($5.15) and traded as high as GBX 459.80 ($6.18). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 447.40 ($6.01), with a volume of 121,243 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.16) to GBX 495 ($6.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.77) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 444.11 ($5.97).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 408.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 383.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

