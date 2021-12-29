Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

