Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Invests $543,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $222.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.