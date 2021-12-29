Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Takes $144,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after buying an additional 205,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 505,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. CIBC dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

