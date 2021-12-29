Beetle Coin (BEET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,180.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 62.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $51,744.43 and approximately $1,180.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 61.7% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

