Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,853 shares of company stock worth $3,491,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

