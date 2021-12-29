Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 111 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Best Buy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,320 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.