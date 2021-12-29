Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $1,657,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

