Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 136.1% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 152.7% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 133,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,677.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 507,224 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 213,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 134,236 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

