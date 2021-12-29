Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 11,093 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,953,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 63,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $130.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $34,530 and have sold 40,000 shares worth $125,500. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

