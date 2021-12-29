Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 92.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $942.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,100 shares of company stock worth $496,400. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

