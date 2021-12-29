Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $343,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 23.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 239,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

