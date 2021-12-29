Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 324 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 954.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $81.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

