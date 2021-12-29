Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Amundi purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $272,224,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 768,715 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 49.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 122.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.54 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

