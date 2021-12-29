Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Best Buy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after purchasing an additional 106,320 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.