BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires 25,901 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 187.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,712 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 57,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,516. CNB Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CNB Financial Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.