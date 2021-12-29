BHZ Capital Management LP Buys 600 Shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of Princeton were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPRN traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. 10,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,424. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

