BHZ Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 14,194 First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 577,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

BUSE traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $27.27. 791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

