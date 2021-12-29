BHZ Capital Management LP Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,210 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.47% of Flushing Financial worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

FFIC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,090. The company has a market cap of $742.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.