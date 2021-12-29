BHZ Capital Management LP Has $544,000 Stock Position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:GFED traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067. The stock has a market cap of $141.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.