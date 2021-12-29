BHZ Capital Management LP Invests $350,000 in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Busey by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Busey alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of First Busey stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,331. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.01.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.