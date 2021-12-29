BHZ Capital Management LP Invests $5.46 Million in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 269,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000. Howard Bancorp makes up about 1.9% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBMD. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,676,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBMD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,235. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $410.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.90. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

