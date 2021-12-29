Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.34. 30,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,446. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

