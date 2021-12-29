Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 149,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,371,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.57. 13,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.43. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.35 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

