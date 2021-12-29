Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.19. 15,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,794,044. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $420.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

