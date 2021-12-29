Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 990 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.25. 5,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

