Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,499. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.51. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

