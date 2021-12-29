BigSur Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.5% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.43. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.