Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Up 3.4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.47. 16,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,453,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILI. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

