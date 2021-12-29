Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 640,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,528 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Biogen by 158.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 113,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Biogen by 16.0% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 95,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Shares of BIIB opened at $235.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.72 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

