Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Reaches Market Cap of $11.70 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $725.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.