Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stake Lifted by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the quarter. Black Hills comprises approximately 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.28% of Black Hills worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth $94,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 145.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

